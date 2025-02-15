Pranav Prince sparks Mumbai Titans’ table-topping surge in InBL Pro U25 League

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Mumbai Titans’ captain Pranav Prince put on a masterclass to lead his team to a statement victory over table-toppers Hyderabad Falcons in the InBL Pro U25 League earlier this week. After back-to-back defeats, the Titans roared back in style, dismantling the previously unbeaten Falcons 95-79 before storming past Chennai Heat (85-70) and Gujarat Stallions (69-63) to seize the top spot in the standings.

Prince, the Indian national team player and heartbeat of the Titans, opened up about the team's resurgence after the crucial win over Hyderabad.

“There were a lot of doubters after our two losses. Before the game, I reminded the team about everything being said about us - we hadn’t won yet, and people had written us off. That fuelled us. We wanted this win badly, especially against an undefeated team like the Falcons,” he said.

The Titans executed their game plan to perfection, and for Prince, it was personal. “I had a rough outing in the last game, so I was determined to show them who we really are. But we’re not stopping here. Even after this win, we’ll go back, analyse, and keep building. This is just the start.”

With their recent string of victories, the Titans have stormed to the top of the table, and Prince has been instrumental in their charge, averaging 10.5 points per game. He credits his father for helping him to reach this stage of his career.

"Nobody in my family played sports before, but when I step on the court, everyone watches. My father has been my biggest supporter - pushing me, motivating me, and always being there. Whether it's late at night or early in the morning, he’s out there getting rebounds for me, making sure I keep improving," Prince shared.

At just 21, Prince is already a key figure in both the Indian National Team and Tamil Nadu basketball. With the rise of the INBL, he believes the sport in India is headed for a breakthrough.

“The InBL is a game-changer for Indian basketball. It gives young players like me a chance to compete at a high level and helps our national team grow. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s ahead - not just for myself, but for Indian basketball as a whole,” he signed off.

