J&K: Three govt employees terminated for their links with terrorists

Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday terminated three government employees from service because of their links to terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the dismissal of police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and Forest Department orderly, Nisar Ahmad Khan.

Officials said that these three employees are lodged in different jails for their involvement in activities deemed prejudicial to the state's security.

The administration has invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India to carry out the terminations, which allows for the dismissal of government employees without an inquiry in cases involving national security concerns.

Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a police constable, was arrested for his links with terrorist groups operating in the region. Intelligence agencies said that Firdous Ahmad Bhat provided logistical and other support to terrorist outfits.

Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, who was employed as a teacher, was accused of radicalising students and maintaining connections with banned organisations.

Nisar Ahmad Khan, an orderly in the forest department, was involved in facilitating the movement of terrorists in forest areas of the Valley.

Under orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security forces have launched aggressive operations against terrorists in J&K.

As part of the Central government's resolve to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in J&K, government employees acting as supporters, harbourers and Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) of the terrorists are taken note of and removed from government service.

To address the anti-terrorist effort, the union government recently deployed two more battalions of Army to Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists have also increased their activities reportedly under the direction of their handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Intelligence agencies attribute the spate of terrorist activities to the frustration of these handlers of terrorists because of peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

