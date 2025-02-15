Youth must drive the engine of progress: VP Dhankhar

Jammu, Feb 15 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the country’s youth today are living in times where their mind can be without fear because the economy is blossoming due to an ideal ecosystem that was missing in the country for a long time.

Presiding over the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, Dhankhar described the youth as the most vital stakeholders of democracy and said, “You have to drive the engine of progress. Nothing stops you because we are proud Indians.”

Pointing to the nation's rise and praise by global institutions calling it as a favourite destination of investment and opportunity, he said, “We missed this ecosystem for a long time. But now, boys and girls, you are living in times where your mind can be without fear because our economy is blossoming, and the nation's rise is being accoladed by global institutions.”

The VP recalled his earlier “painful” visit to Jammu and Kashmir and compared it with the flourishing times now. “It was a glorifying moment for me in Rajya Sabha when it was declared that more than two crore tourists had been to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice President and his wife planted saplings at the university in memory of their late mothers, symbolising a gesture of remembrance and environmental consciousness.

In the morning, they were warmly received at Jammu Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Earlier last month, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of education for women.

“Education alone can empower but for women, it is more important because they are quick to learn, they are quick to skill, they are quick to adopt and what they learn is easily accessible, largely,” he said at the Foundation Day of National Commission for Women.

“When it comes to sports, our girls have done wonders…I am optimistic about Bharat, I am sanguine about Bharat, I am confident about Bharat because I am confident about your gender,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.