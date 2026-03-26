Ram Navami 2026: No Liquor Sales in Hyderabad on March 27

Wine shops and bars in Hyderabad and the twin cities will remain closed on March 27 on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

As part of festival-related restrictions, authorities have announced a dry day to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations. During this time, the sale of liquor will not be allowed across the city.

All liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, and pubs, must stay shut for the entire day. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the rules.

Residents are advised to take note of the closure and make necessary arrangements in advance.