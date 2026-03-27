Hyderabad Weekend Events March 28-29: Music, Parties & Kids Events
Hyderabad is gearing up for an action-packed weekend with a perfect blend of music, nightlife, and family-friendly activities. From soulful performances and electrifying DJ nights to creative workshops for kids, there’s something exciting for everyone. Whether you want to relax with music or keep your kids engaged, here’s a fresh and updated list of what to explore.
Kids Special: Creative & Active Experiences
1. Kids Summer Camp
Location: The Little Gym
Date: 27 March – 7 June 2026
Ticket: Rs. 1199
A long-running summer camp filled with games, storytelling, crafts, and playful learning sessions to keep kids active and entertained.
2. Pottery Workshop With Kids
Location: Red Rhino – Craft Brewery and Kitchen
Date: 28–29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 2299
A fun and hands-on pottery session where children can shape clay, learn basic techniques, and boost creativity.
3. Kids Craft & Gymnastics Workshop
Location: The Little Gym
Date: 28 March – 16 May 2026
Ticket: Rs. 1099
A mix of art, crafts, and beginner gymnastics designed to improve flexibility, coordination, and confidence.
4. Kids Beginner Climbing Session
Location: Crag Studio
Date: 29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 650
An exciting indoor climbing experience that introduces kids to fitness and adventure in a safe environment.
Concerts & Live Performances
5. Vidya Vox Live Performance
Location: Heart Cup Coffee
Date: 28 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 1299 onwards
Enjoy a dynamic live show by Vidya Vox, known for blending Indian classical with global pop sounds.
6. Ilaiyaraaja Musical Night – 50 Years Celebration
Location: Hyderabad
Date: 29 March 2026
Ticket: Starting from Rs. 1500
A grand tribute to legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrating his iconic journey with unforgettable melodies.
7. Humrahi – Ghazal Evening
Location: Shilpakala Vedika
Date: 29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards
A soothing night of ghazals featuring poetic lyrics and soulful tunes—perfect for a calm and relaxing outing.
DJ Nights & Party Scenes
8. Goom Gum EDM Party
Location: Quake Arena
Date: 29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards
Get ready for a high-energy EDM night with powerful beats and an electrifying crowd.
9. Box Office Beats ft. Aqeel & Pratyx
Location: Big Bull
Date: 28 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 299 onwards
Dance to trending Bollywood hits and enjoy a vibrant party atmosphere with friends.
10. Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir Singh
Location: The Quorum Hyderabad
Date: 29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 943 onwards
A wedding-style celebration with Bollywood music, festive decor, and nonstop dancing.
Bonus Additions (New Picks)
11. Stand-Up Comedy Night
Location: Various venues across Hyderabad
Date: 28–29 March 2026
Ticket: Starting Rs. 499
Laugh your heart out with live stand-up performances by popular comedians across the city.
12. Open Mic & Live Band Nights
Location: Selected cafés and pubs
Date: 28–29 March 2026
Ticket: Rs. 300 onwards
Discover local talent through open mic sessions featuring music, poetry, and indie bands.
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