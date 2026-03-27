Hyderabad Weekend Events March 28-29: Music, Parties & Kids Events

Hyderabad is gearing up for an action-packed weekend with a perfect blend of music, nightlife, and family-friendly activities. From soulful performances and electrifying DJ nights to creative workshops for kids, there’s something exciting for everyone. Whether you want to relax with music or keep your kids engaged, here’s a fresh and updated list of what to explore.

Kids Special: Creative & Active Experiences

1. Kids Summer Camp

Location: The Little Gym

Date: 27 March – 7 June 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1199

A long-running summer camp filled with games, storytelling, crafts, and playful learning sessions to keep kids active and entertained.

2. Pottery Workshop With Kids

Location: Red Rhino – Craft Brewery and Kitchen

Date: 28–29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 2299

A fun and hands-on pottery session where children can shape clay, learn basic techniques, and boost creativity.

3. Kids Craft & Gymnastics Workshop

Location: The Little Gym

Date: 28 March – 16 May 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1099

A mix of art, crafts, and beginner gymnastics designed to improve flexibility, coordination, and confidence.

4. Kids Beginner Climbing Session

Location: Crag Studio

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 650

An exciting indoor climbing experience that introduces kids to fitness and adventure in a safe environment.

Concerts & Live Performances

5. Vidya Vox Live Performance

Location: Heart Cup Coffee

Date: 28 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1299 onwards

Enjoy a dynamic live show by Vidya Vox, known for blending Indian classical with global pop sounds.

6. Ilaiyaraaja Musical Night – 50 Years Celebration

Location: Hyderabad

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Starting from Rs. 1500

A grand tribute to legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrating his iconic journey with unforgettable melodies.

7. Humrahi – Ghazal Evening

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

A soothing night of ghazals featuring poetic lyrics and soulful tunes—perfect for a calm and relaxing outing.

DJ Nights & Party Scenes

8. Goom Gum EDM Party

Location: Quake Arena

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

Get ready for a high-energy EDM night with powerful beats and an electrifying crowd.

9. Box Office Beats ft. Aqeel & Pratyx

Location: Big Bull

Date: 28 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 299 onwards

Dance to trending Bollywood hits and enjoy a vibrant party atmosphere with friends.

10. Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir Singh

Location: The Quorum Hyderabad

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 943 onwards

A wedding-style celebration with Bollywood music, festive decor, and nonstop dancing.

Bonus Additions (New Picks)

11. Stand-Up Comedy Night

Location: Various venues across Hyderabad

Date: 28–29 March 2026

Ticket: Starting Rs. 499

Laugh your heart out with live stand-up performances by popular comedians across the city.

12. Open Mic & Live Band Nights

Location: Selected cafés and pubs

Date: 28–29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 300 onwards

Discover local talent through open mic sessions featuring music, poetry, and indie bands.

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