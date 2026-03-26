Gas Cylinders Theft Attempt in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet: Viral Video

Tension prevailed in Hyderabad after a group of consumers tried to take LPG cylinders from a delivery auto without authorization near Shaikpet in the Filmnagar area.

Incident at Gas Agency Sparks Chaos

The incident occurred when a delivery vehicle carrying LPG cylinders was leaving a gas agency. Frustrated customers reportedly attempted to remove cylinders from the auto on their own, citing long delays in receiving booked supplies.

Agency staff, along with the help of residents, intervened and stopped the individuals from taking the cylinders.

Anger Over Delay in Cylinder Delivery

Consumers expressed strong dissatisfaction, stating that despite booking LPG cylinders several days ago, deliveries had not been made. The delay has led to inconvenience for many households, increasing frustration among residents.

Some customers claimed that repeated follow-ups with the agency did not yield any results, forcing them to take extreme steps.

Situation Brought Under Control

With timely intervention by agency personnel and locals, the situation was brought under control without any major escalation. No reports of injuries or damage have been noted so far.

Growing Concerns Over Supply Issues

The incident highlights the rising concerns over LPG supply delays in certain areas. Regular and timely delivery remains crucial for households that depend on cooking gas for daily needs.

Authorities may need to step in to ensure smoother distribution and prevent such situations from recurring.