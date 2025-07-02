In her time, fares rose frequently: Sanjay Nishad hits back at Mayawati over rail tariff hike remarks

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday hit back at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati for her criticism of the recent hike in railway passenger fares, stating that tariff increases were far more frequent during her government.

Mayawati had earlier slammed the Centre for the fare hike that came into effect on July 1, calling it “against the general public interest” and demanding its immediate rollback.

She termed it a “business-minded decision” that ignored the welfare-oriented objective of the Constitution.

Responding sharply, Minister Nishad said, “In their time, fares increased frequently, every year from 2004 to 2024, with Mayawati Ji’s support. My government did not increase fares for so long. So, as of now, to increase facilities, a fare has been increased after a long time.”

While acknowledging that fare hikes should ideally be avoided, Nishad defended the move by pointing to the need for upgraded infrastructure, enhanced safety, and time efficiency.

“The government needs to provide better facilities and ensure safety. Security is important, time is valuable, and saving time is crucial. If we reduce time and assure safety, money is required,” he explained.

The fare revision includes increased platform ticket prices and adjustments to certain passenger fare categories.

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that the funds generated will be used to modernise railway stations, enhance passenger amenities, and boost overall safety systems.

Mayawati, in her statement, argued that the decision would burden common people and accused the government of prioritising profit over public welfare. But Nishad countered that the current administration had held off on fare increases for years while steadily working to improve services.

“People value their time and safety. To deliver both, investment is necessary. The fare hike is a step towards a more efficient and secure railway system,” Nishad said.

