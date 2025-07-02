Prabhas’ New Look from Fauji Goes Viral as Fans Recall Mirchi Days

The internet is going crazy over the well-known Indian actor Prabhas' latest appearance from his next film, which is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Prabhas's admirers are expressing their joy at their hero's new appearance on social media.

Prabhas' appearance has been the subject of online trolling since Bahubali Part 2. Adipurush eventually overtook the trolls at their height, after Radhe Shyam first did. All of these depress Prabhas's admirers. Even though his new movie, The Raja Saab, looks fantastic, fans aren't entirely happy. However, Prabhas' endearing appearance in a recent photo shared by a member of the crew from Fauji's set has gone viral online. Moviegoers and admirers remember Prabhas' previous appearances in Darling and Mirchi.

Due to character development, Prabhas and Rana had to put on a significant amount of weight during the Bahubali series. Later, the weight loss got difficult. An abrupt increase in weight has caused a major health problem for Rana Daggubati, the antagonist in Bahubali. Since then, Prabhas's appearance alarmed the fans. However, Prabhas just spent his summer vacation in Italy, where he gave his full attention to improving his physical fitness. The look that people are currently seeing is the outcome of his diligent labour.

Prabhas, however, is doing films rapidly. His film with Maruthi is scheduled to be released in theatres shortly. Now, he is performing both Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Fauji at the same time.