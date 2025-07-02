NTR and Hrithik Part Ways in War 2 Promotions – Is a Rift the Reason?

Contrary to speculation about differences between the stars, the reason behind NTR and Hrithik Roshan not appearing together for War 2 promotions is far more strategic—and cinematic.

Yash Raj Films (YRF), known for its unique promotional playbook, is deliberately keeping the two stars apart ahead of the film's release. According to sources, this is part of a carefully planned marketing move to heighten audience anticipation around their intense on-screen rivalry.

"Hrithik and NTR will not share the stage, not feature in any joint interviews or promotional videos before the film’s release. All promotional plans have been crafted so that the audience experiences their brutal conflict on the big screen first—without seeing them share camaraderie off-screen beforehand," a senior trade source revealed.

War 2 marks the first-ever on-screen face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, and YRF is determined to preserve the surprise and intensity of that moment for cinema-goers. The decision, insiders say, stems from a core philosophy: let the film deliver the fireworks, not the PR circuit.

This isn’t the first time YRF has pulled off such unconventional promotional strategies. The YRF Spy Universe has built a reputation for keeping its stars away from the press before release. During War (2019), Hrithik and Tiger Shroff were not seen together until the film's success party. For Pathaan, YRF dropped content capsules featuring Shah Rukh Khan on social media, steering clear of interviews or large-scale promotions. The strategy worked—Pathaan became an all-time blockbuster.

In Tiger Zinda Hai, the campaign focused on celebrating the legacy of the "Tiger" franchise and its role in shaping the Spy Universe, bringing together agents in a way that surprised and delighted fans.

With War 2 touted as one of 2025’s most-anticipated releases, expectations are sky-high. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also marks Kiara Advani's entry into the YRF Spy Universe, reportedly in her most action-packed role yet.

Set for a grand IMAX release on August 14, 2025, War 2 promises to be a cinematic spectacle—and if YRF’s track record is anything to go by, the wait (and the hype) will be well worth it.