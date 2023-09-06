Guwahati: Fake doctor practising for 10 years arrested

Guwahati, Sep 6 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested a fake physician who was practising in the Jyotikuchi neighborhood of Guwahati for the past 10 years, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the arrested person has been identified as Paresh Chakraborty, who allegedly treated patients at his fictitious clinic 'Charu Lakshmi Ayush Medical Pharmacy' at Shankar Hotel in the Jyotikuchi area.

The Medical Association of Assam had lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, following which a police team raided Chakraborty’s chamber.

According to the police, they seized a number of objectionable documents from Chakraborty’s chamber.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.