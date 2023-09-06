Goa to monitor students, teachers through Vidya Samiksha Kendra: CM

Panaji, Sep 6 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the government will introduce Vidya Samiksha Kendra to track and monitor activities of schools.

Speaking at a Teacher's Day function here, Sawant said, “This concept of Vidya Samiksha Kendra is such that we can monitor students and teachers from one centre. We can track how students study and how teachers teach in classrooms. Even monthly report cards can be provided for any class using this system."

“In last three to four years, big changes have taken place in the education sector and now the results of them can be seen,” Sawant added.

“The government aims to ensure that no school is understaffed in the days to come,” he said.

Sawant also emphasised the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the young generation and guiding the students towards their successful careers.

He said that Goa is focusing on the New Education Policy and providing facilities in this area.

"Our students have got talent, we only need to encourage them and help them achieve their goals," Sawant said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.