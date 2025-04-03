Gujarat braces for extreme summer, prepares action plan for high-risk cities

Gandhinagar, April 3 (IANS) With Gujarat set to experience an intense summer, the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) has initiated proactive measures to combat the soaring temperatures.

GSDMA, on Wednesday, organised a multi-stakeholder workshop in Gandhinagar, identifying ten cities and towns most vulnerable to extreme heat. The state government has announced that Heat Action Plans (HAPs) will be developed and implemented to safeguard residents from heat-related health risks.

Experts warn that climate change is making heat waves more frequent and severe in Gujarat. Cities like Surat, Bhavnagar, and Junagadh are particularly at risk due to their high humidity levels, which exacerbate the effects of extreme heat. Meanwhile, rural areas face additional challenges, as a lack of infrastructure and awareness can heighten the risks.

Partnering with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), GSDMA is collaborating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local governing bodies to ensure the scientific execution of these plans.

The ten cities identified for HAP implementation include Idar, Palanpur, Veraval, Radhanpur, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Bhuj, Surat, and Valsad.

Ahmedabad, which pioneered India’s first Heat Action Plan in 2013, serves as a model for other cities. Even as summer 2025 begins, Gujarat has already faced red alerts due to extreme heat, with several districts recording temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius in March itself.

The early heatwave conditions have raised concerns about water scarcity, electricity demand surges, and increased heatstroke cases, prompting authorities to accelerate their preparedness efforts.

According to GSDMA, the Heat Action Plans will include early warning systems, cooling centers, awareness campaigns, and emergency response mechanisms to minimise the impact on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, outdoor workers, and children.

Local municipal corporations will play a crucial role in implementing heat mitigation strategies, such as increasing green cover, ensuring water availability, and setting up shaded public spaces. With meteorologists predicting record-breaking temperatures this summer, authorities urge citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions.

The state weather department has forecasted that discomfort conditions due to hot and humid air are very likely to prevail over the coastal areas of the South Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch until April 8.

