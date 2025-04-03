We have opposed corruption, not Waqf Bill: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed the BJP government claiming the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed on Wednesday by the Lok Sabha was with an eye on Waqf Board lands. Uddhav Thackeray said, “We have opposed the corruption and not the Bill.”

He further alleged that the Bill was also introduced to cover up the US’ reciprocal tariffs on India.

He added, “The Waqf Board Amendment Bill was introduced yesterday by Kiren Rijiju, who had earlier supported eating beef. Will you teach us the thoughts of Balasaheb (Thackeray)? You are saying that we are anti-Hindu?”

“You are saying that this is a Bill for the benefit of Muslims but you are putting non-Muslims on that Board. We had suggested some amendments to the Bill before its introduction. However, you were doing whatever you want,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray dared the BJP to remove the green colour from the flag and added, “We have opposed corruption, not the Bill. These lands are going to be seized and you are going to give them to your friends.”

He said, “The BJP yesterday took the side of Muslims in a way that would put Jinnah to shame. You say that we have abandoned Hindutva, what did you abandon yesterday?

“I don't know what's going on with the BJP. Sometimes they say dig Aurangzeb's grave, their people take a spade and shovel, then orders come from above to stop digging.

“The experience so far is that the BJP says something else and does something totally different.”

“We supported them (BJP) when Article 370 was removed. When thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were exiled, Balasaheb Thackeray gave them shelter.

“It has been so many years since Article 370 was removed. How much land has been returned to Kashmiri Pandits? The BJP leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah, should first reveal this.

“They have not taken any stand on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. No one is talking about China's aggression,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray said that the BJP-led government should have taken the country into confidence regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the US.

He said the government should have told the people what steps have been taken and discussed the consequences of reciprocal tariffs on the country.

“I was the Chief Minister during the Corona period. PM Modi was also working from home at that time and he had video conferences with us. If PM Modi had done something like that and told us about US tariffs, we would have supported him.

“The Waqf Bill was tabled because they did not want us to know that America had imposed tariffs on us,” he claimed.

