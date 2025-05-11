Golf: Saptak Talwar slips to T-48 in Girona

Girona, May 11 (IANS) Saptak Talwar had a none-too-good 2-over 73 and slipped down the leaderboard in the third round of the Challenge de Espana at Fontanals Golf Club. Lying T-11 after the second round with 69-66, he shot 73 and at 5-under, he was tied 48th with one round to go.

Talwar, playing his first full season on the HotelPlanner Tour, had three bogeys and one birdie after starting on the 10th.

Clement Charmasson will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the Challenge de Espana at Fontanals Golf Club, as he closes in on securing a maiden HotelPlanner Tour title.

The Frenchman signed for a five under par round of 66 on a low-scoring day in Girona to reach 15 under par for the week, one shot clear of Scotsman Euan Walker, who occupies solo second on 14 under.

The 26-year-old Charmasson, who earned promotion from the Pro Golf Tour in 2024, will now tee it up in the final group on Sunday, in just his fifth start on the HotelPlanner Tour. Charmasson is targeting a breakthrough win.

Swiss Benjamin Rusch fired a six under par round of 65 to climb into a share of third place on 12 under par alongside overnight leader Luis Masaveu, with Finn Kim Koivu’s round of 64 putting him in fifth place alongside Sweden’s Oliver Gillberg on 11 under.

Five players are a further shot back in seventh on ten under par, including Victor Sidal Svendsen and Jeppe Kristian Andersen from Denmark, Spaniard Joseba Torres, Welshman Jack Davidson and Englishman Tom Shadbolt.

