TN Governor, CM Stalin extend greetings on Mother's Day

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) As the world celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, political leaders across Tamil Nadu have joined in to extend heartfelt greetings, honouring the unconditional love, strength, and sacrifice of mothers.

Mother’s Day, observed on the second Sunday of May, has become an occasion that transcends cultures and beliefs, with leaders from various parties using the moment to highlight the importance of mothers in shaping families, society, and the nation.

In Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and others took to social media and made official statements to greet the people on this occasion.

The Governor's office in a post on X said the mothers are the silent architects of strength, compassion and character. "On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we express our deepest gratitude to all mothers, the silent architects of strength, compassion and character, who shape individual, home and society. Through their divine love, strength and selflessness, mothers pass down values that define generations, guiding us through life’s turning points. Their quiet presence leaves a deep and lasting impression, shaping character and nurturing the moral foundation of our society."

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin posted on X, “A mother’s love is the purest form of selflessness. On this Mother’s Day, I salute all mothers whose tireless efforts form the backbone of our homes and our state. Let us ensure that policies and practices are in place to protect and empower them.”

Opposition Leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote, “The role of a mother is irreplaceable. Her blessings are divine. My wishes to all mothers whose sacrifices build the foundation of generations to come.”

BJP Tamil Nadu former chief K. Annamalai also issued a statement saying, “On this Mother’s Day, let us remember the strength and resilience of mothers who silently mould the future of our country. Let us commit ourselves to respecting and supporting them every single day.”

Mother’s Day has become one of the many observances that political leaders use to reach out to the people.

As one leader pointed out, “In a state like Tamil Nadu, all 365 days of the year seem to carry some significance. Among them, Mother’s Day holds a special emotional value.”

Across the state, various programmes were also held to honour mothers, especially in schools and community centres, reflecting the widespread importance given to the day.

