May 12 Holiday for Buddha Purnima in These States

Buddha Purnima 2025 will be observed on May 12, a significant day marking the birth, enlightenment, and death anniversary of Gautama Buddha. This day holds special importance for Buddhists worldwide, especially in India, where it is celebrated with great devotion.

In 2025, Buddha Purnima will be a public holiday in many states and Union Territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. On this day, government offices, schools, and most businesses will remain closed, allowing people to observe the spiritual significance of the day.

For those with financial matters to attend to, banks in these regions will also be closed, so it's essential to plan accordingly. Many temples and Buddhist centers will hold special ceremonies, meditation sessions, and cultural programs to honor the teachings of Lord Buddha. The day is an opportunity for people to reflect on values like compassion, peace, and wisdom.