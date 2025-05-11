Nation won’t accept anti-national voices: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Sunday, strongly asserted that the nation stands united in support of the Indian Army and the government’s handling of the India-Pakistan border situation, warning that “anyone who speaks against the nation will never be accepted by the country.”

His remarks come amid a wave of political reactions following the recent understanding reached on a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of cross-border tensions.

Commending the Indian Army, Singh said, “The entire nation is proud of the bravery of the Indian Army, which has demonstrated its valour. People have full faith in the country's leadership. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army have made the nation proud. We say with pride, we are Indians.”

Interestingly, the ceasefire decision has garnered bipartisan support, with several senior opposition leaders backing the move and lauding the government’s stance.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram described the decision as “wise” and credited Prime Minister Modi for not escalating the situation further. Chidambaram’s support of the government’s action drew considerable attention, leading to reactions across the political spectrum.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed Chidambaram’s sentiment, stating that the message India intended to send had already been delivered. “Prolonging the conflict was never the intention,” Tharoor said, suggesting that the ceasefire was a responsible step towards de-escalation.

Congress leader Manish Tewari also highlighted the rare political unanimity, saying, “The entire opposition has welcomed and praised the actions taken by the Indian Army. The whole nation, be it the ruling party, the opposition, or the common people, has stood united. This is a living example of India's internal strength and unity.”

Mrityunjay Tiwari of the RJD welcomed the ceasefire but cautioned against complacency. “India is a peace-loving country, and any steps towards peace will be welcomed. However, the violation of the ceasefire is the real concern here. India does not start wars, but will not sit silently if attacked. Further clarity on the circumstances that led to this ceasefire is still awaited,” he noted.

