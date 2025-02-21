GIS 2025: Madhya Pradesh to showcase its auto-testing track to lure EV makers

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) Buoyed up with the successful completion of NATRAX -- a pioneering automotive testing and certification centre under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP) -- Madhya Pradesh will lure car makers, particularly electric vehicle manufacturers.

The state authorities are expectations to attract substantial investment from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers at the Global Investors Summit 2025 (GIS 2025). The event is scheduled for the February 24 and 25 of this month in Bhopal.

“The state plans to showcase NATRAX, an advanced automobile testing track, along with other impressive facilities such as 14 specialized test tracks, five R&D labs dedicated to automobiles, an EV battery testing center, and a hydrogen fuel innovation hub, through an auto expo at GIS 2025,” a government official told IANS.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its industries that come up with high-end products but it currently lacks a car manufacturer of international repute.

NATRAX, spread over 3,000 acres, was developed in the Pithampur industrial area by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Central government, as part of the Automotive Mission Plan initiated by the Centre a few years ago.

It is situated near the industrial township of Pithampur in Dhar district, about 50 km from Indore. Although Pithampur was once dubbed the "Detroit of Asia", it has yet to attract a major car manufacturer.

NATRAX features a research and development facility, vehicle dynamics lab, powertrain lab, battery testing system, and vehicle instrumentation lab.

“The GIS 2025 will emphasise NATRAX and the vast potential in the automotive sector. Once investors realize this, the state will redefine the future of the automobile industry, especially the electric vehicle sector,” the official said.

All prominent EV manufacturers have been invited to the grand summit. NATRAX is well-connected by rail, road, and air to key locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and even Dubai.

According to government data, Pithampur industrial town is home to over thirty Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and 200 auto component manufacturers. It ranks as the third-largest producer of commercial vehicles and the second-largest producer of buses and tractors in India.

