APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam on February 23 as High Court Quashes Stay Petition

In welcome news for more than 92,000 candidates in Andhra Pradesh, the High Court has refused to pause the APPSC Group-2 Mains exam. If the exam doesn't go as scheduled, it will put a dent in the chances of thousands of eligible people and the honorary court highlighted this while revealing its decision. A total of 92,250 people have qualified for the Mains exam and only two of them have approached the High Court requesting to scrap the exam owing to their objection on horizontal reservation.

With this decision, the Group-2 exam will be conducted as per schedule. The court, however, revealed that the results will be subject to the outcome of the petitions pending before it.

A total of 4 petitions were filed in the High Court challenging the group 2 exam notification issued in December 2023 by allowing reservation points to women, differently abled, ex-servicemen, and sportspersons. The counsel for petitioners argued that allowing special roster slots to some categories of applicants is illegal and in violation of Supreme Court Guidelines. They requested to set aside the notification and stay the Mains exam.

However, the advocate general requested to not give any interim orders as prelims were over and arrangements had already been made for the mains. He sought directions for the exams to be held as scheduled.

After hearing both sides, Justice Satti Subba Reddy earlier reserved orders in interlocutory applications and directed the state government to file counter affidavits. He later dismissed the petitions stating that the (mains) exam may go as scheduled on February 23rd.