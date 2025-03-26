Five-day residential training on Natural Farming concludes at Udhampur

Udhampur, March 26 (IANS) A five-day residential training programme on Natural Farming, organised under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), successfully concluded in Udhampur on Wednesday. The training aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of ‘Krishi Sakhis’ in sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

Chief Agriculture Officer Sanjay Anand, the chief guest of the valedictory function, distributed certificates to the Krishi Sakhis who participated in the training. He emphasised the significance of Natural Farming in promoting soil health, reducing dependency on chemical inputs, and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability. He also encouraged the Krishi Sakhis to adopt and promote Natural Farming techniques within their communities.

A number of subject matter specialists, scientists and faculty from Krishi Vigyan Kendras also provided an insightful overview of Natural Farming, explaining its principles and benefits. They also interacted with the Krishi Sakhis, gathering their feedback on the training programme and addressing their queries related to the implementation of Natural Farming methods.

An informative session on the NMNF, outlining various government initiatives and schemes designed to support farmers in transitioning to sustainable agricultural practices, was also held. They highlighted the financial and technical assistance available under these schemes, urging the participants to take full advantage of the government’s support.

The NMNF was launched last year to promote Natural Farming across the country as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Over the next two years, NMNF will be implemented in mission mode, with a target of achieving 15,000 clusters in Gram Panchayats, reaching 1 crore farmers and initiating Natural Farming in 7.5 lakh Ha area.

About 10,000 Bio-input resource centres (BRCs) will also be set up to provide easy availability and accessibility to ready-to-use Natural Farming inputs for farmers.

