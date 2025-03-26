Hyderabad: BIS Seizes 2,783 Uncertified Consumer Goods at Amazon Warehouse

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a major search and seizure operation at an Amazon warehouse in Airport City, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, for violating the BIS Act, 2016. During the operation, a total of 2,783 consumer goods were found, including 150 smartwatches, 15 electric water heaters, 30 CCTV cameras, 16 electric food mixers, 10 pressure cookers, 1,937 stainless steel water bottles, 326 wireless earbuds, 170 mobile chargers, and 90 electric and non-electric toys. These items were being stored and sold without the mandatory BIS certification.

The seized goods fall under the government-issued Quality Control Orders (QCOs), which require BIS certification for sale. The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated to exceed Rs 50 lakh.

According to Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, selling, storing, or distributing goods without the appropriate BIS certification is prohibited. Those found guilty may face penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offense, and fines as high as Rs 5 lakh for subsequent violations. In some cases, the fine could be up to ten times the value of the goods.

BIS has urged consumers to verify product authenticity using the BIS Care App or by visiting their official website. Consumers can report counterfeit products or misuse of BIS certification confidentially through the app.

The enforcement operation was led by Rakesh Tanneeru, Joint Director, and supported by the BIS team, under the direction of PV Srikanth, Director & Head.