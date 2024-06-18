FC Goa sign goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a multi-year deal

Margao, June 18 (IANS) FC Goa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a permanent transfer from Bengaluru FC for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old has inked a multi-year deal with the Club, committing his future to the Gaurs beyond the upcoming 2024-25 season.

“I am thrilled to be part of FC Goa. The Club has a fantastic reputation for its style of play and passionate fan base, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career with the team,” said Lara Sharma.

“During every break, I aim to win the upcoming season and return home with pride. But this time, it feels even more significant. We have a strong squad that can show where FC Goa belongs and what we deserve to achieve. As long as I’m part of FC Goa, this mindset will remain unchanged,” said the goalkeeper.

Sharma, a product of the esteemed Tata Football Academy, began his professional career with Indian Arrows in 2017. He later played for ATK FC’s Reserves team before joining Bengaluru FC in 2020. At the start of the 2021-22 season, when the Blues’ Reserves participated in the Durand Cup, he was the first-choice goalkeeper and played a key role in their run-up to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions FC Goa on penalties.

The same season saw him make his earliest appearances for the BFC First team as well. Sharma kept a clean-sheet in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC on what was his Indian Super League (ISL) debut as well, before keeping another clean-sheet in a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC.

Most recently, the shot-stopper was on loan at Kerala Blasters, where he played a handy role in securing their playoff spot in the 2023-24 season, towards the end of their league campaign.

“I am very happy to welcome Lara to FC Goa. He is a promising young goalkeeper with many excellent qualities and is poised to become one of India’s top goalkeepers in the coming years,” said Head Coach Manolo Marquez.

