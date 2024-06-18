Bengal train accident: Six trains run by NFR cancelled, several diverted

Guwahati, June 18 (IANS) Six trains operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) were cancelled on Tuesday while others were diverted owing to the train mishap near New Jalpaiguri in Darjeeling district on Monday.

On Monday morning, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured,

According to an official, the cancelled trains include Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express, and Jogbani-Siliguri Intercity Express.

The routes of several long-distance trains were diverted by the railway officials, including New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express, New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Superfast, Agartala-Mumbai Special, and Dibrugarh-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express, among others.

A senior NFR official said that the restoration of railway tracks at the accident site has been completed and the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Avadh Assam Express was the first train to pass the spot on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.