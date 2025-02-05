Farmers call off 'Ballabh Bhawan' gherao protest after assurance from MP Deputy CM

Bhopal, Feb 5 (IANS) Farmers on Wednesday called off their protest to gherao 'Ballabh Bhavan' (State Secretariat) after Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda assured to fulfil their demands.

Farmers from different parts of the state gathered in Bhopal to stage a protest under the banner of RSS Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

However, before farmers could proceed, Dy CM Devda, along with some other BJP leaders, reached BKS' office and urged them to call off their strike.

He said, "State BJP government has always worked for the farmers and whatever demands they have raised, will be fulfilled."

Notably, hundreds of farmers from different regions of Madhya Pradesh had reached Bhopal to participate in the protest.

The farmers had given a protest call to raise the issues of inadequate power supply, water for irrigation and various other concerns related to agricultural land.

Earlier, Arvind Singh, a member of BKS, told IANS that farmers are not getting adequate water for irrigation and fertilisers on time.

"Farmers from different parts of the state arrived and attended the meeting at the BKS office," he added.

To maintain the law and order in the city, heavy security arrangements were made around Ballabh Bhawan.

Police barricades were placed on the road leading towards the Arera Hills area, where Ballabh Bhawan and other government offices are situated.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and minister Vishwas Sarang said the government has always worked for the farmers and their grievances would be resolved.

Senior Congress MLA Umang Singhar said "BJP government has been in power for the last several years, but farmers are yet to receive the benefits of schemes. I want to ask the farmers of the state if they got it. Will the BJP announce this in the Budget on the demand of the BKS?"

Responding to Singhar, Sarang said: "BKS has always fought for the rights of farmers. He said the Congress should refrain from making irresponsible statements on BKS."

