Google Pixel 9a: Expected Price, Specs, and Special Offers

Exciting new details about the upcoming Pixel 9a are emerging, giving Indian tech enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect from Google’s next smartphone. The device is rumored to be launched in India on March 19, with a starting price of ₹49,999.

Recent leaks have also shed light on the exclusive offers that buyers in India can expect when purchasing the Pixel 9a. According to Android Headlines, the offers are quite similar to those seen with the Pixel 9 series. These include six months of Fitbit Premium, three months of YouTube Premium, and three months of 100GB Google One storage.

However, the Pixel 9a’s offer is expected to be different from that of the Pixel 9 Pro models. Buyers of the Pixel 9 Pro received a year of Google One with AI Premium, which included 2TB of storage and access to Gemini Advanced. This premium offer, however, seems to be excluded from the Pixel 9a's bundle in India.

As for the phone itself, leaks have provided an overview of its expected features. The Pixel 9a is anticipated to come with a 6.28-inch display, Google’s powerful Tensor G4 processor, and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone is also expected to be available in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

With the March 19 launch date drawing closer, more details about the Pixel 9a will likely surface, keeping potential buyers in India eagerly awaiting Google’s latest smartphone offering.