Ex-BJP MLA thanks Raj CM for cancelling his visit to Kota to inaugurate riverfront project

Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) BJP's former MLA Prahlad Gunjal has thanked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for cancelling his visit to Rajasthan's Kota where he was scheduled to inaugurate the much-talked about Chambal Riverfront.

The project was to be inaugurated on Tuesday amid pomp and show, but Gehlot cancelled his visit a day earlier.

In a press release on Tuesday, Gunjal claimed that the government has accepted that the construction of the riverfront was against the rules.

He said, “On Monday, I told the Chief Minister that the riverfront was built in violation of the law. There has been violation of entire rules in its construction.”

Gunjal claimed that "when the Chief Minister called the top officials of the state and examined the papers, his statement was found to be true, then the Chief Minister and the government accepted that there had been a blunder somewhere and the Chief Minister cancelled his visit."

Gunjal said that merely cancelling the tour does not absolve the Urban Development Trust of its faults.

"Concrete action should be taken against all the officers and ministers involved in this entire episode so that such a thing does not happen again. He commented that Rs 1,500 crore of the government money has been wasted and all this expenditure has been incurred while ignoring the rules of Supreme Court, high court, Wildlife bodies, etc.This has happened at the government level," he said.

Gunjal said that he has been saying this for the last three years that the construction of the riverfront is illegal.

He also said that the corruption worth crores of rupees should be investigated by summoning the entire file of all the tenders from the beginning till the completion of the Chambal Riverfront construction.

The BJP leader said that a commission worth crores of rupees has been taken in the name of Riverfront development. He said, "If the investigation is not done now, it will be investigated after our government comes and the guilty officers will have to go to jail."

