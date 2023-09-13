Bigg Boss 17: Here Is The Contestants List

Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in Hindi. The makers are gearing up to return with a brand-new season. Yes, they are busy finalizing the contestants for Bigg Boss season 17.

The show will be hosted by actor Salman Khan, who has been the face of the show for years. No one can replace him as the host of the reality show.

We have heard from our sources that the show organizers are making sure to get several celebrities on board by paying them more money as remuneration this time. Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a humongous success.

The show's organizers are all set to rope in some popular contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish Yadav has officially confirmed that he won't participate in Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Malhan is likely to participate in BB17.

Check out the confirmed contestant list

1. Shafaq Naaz

2. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikcy Jain

3. Harsh Beniwal

4. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

5. Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar

6. Sachin Meena and Seema Haider

7. Anjum Fakih

8. Arjit Taneja

9. Awez Darbar

10. Anjali Arora

11. Munawar Faruqui