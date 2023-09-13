Delhi: Construction worker falls to death from 3rd floor

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A 55-year-old construction worker died after he fell from the third floor of a building in east Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police received information from the LBS Hospital in Ghazipur that an injured person has been admitted.

"Upon reaching the hospital, medico-legal case (MLC) of the injured identified as Surender Singh, a resident of village Ghazipur was collected," said a senior police official.

On further enquiry, it was revealed that Surender was a mason and he was doing construction work in the Old Kondali area.

"The injured fell down from third floor of a building while working. He was admitted in LBS Hospital by the landlord Inderpal Singh and succumbed to injuries during treatment.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is underway," the official added.

