Why Was Ram Charan Missing From Jr NTR's Party?

Young Tiger NTR and Ram Charan used to share brotherly bonding during the filming of RRR. Everything was good till the Oscars event came into the picture. The buzz on social media suggests that the equations between the two actors underwent a shift after 'Naatu Naatu' was nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

Speculations are doing the rounds that all is not well between the duo. Last night, Mega Power Star hosted a special party at his house for James Farrell, the Vice President of Amazon Studios International. Industry folks SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram Srinivas, Mythri Movie Makers' producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and a few others were present.

According to reports, Project K director Naga Vamsi and producer Dil Raju too attended the event. Ram Charan was not present, adding fuel to the fire. Not long ago, the Game Changer actor hosted his 38th birthday party bash, which was attended by several Tollywood celebs. Jr NTR didn't attend the event. Both the stars have been missing from each other's parties, leading to speculations.

On the career front, Jr NTR is busy shooting for his next film tentatively titled #NTR30, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan will next be seen in #RC15, directed by Shankar.

