Rebel Star Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies shared the latest update on its Golden Jubilee film - 'Project – K' . A video titled '𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐩 𝟐: 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬' was released on Monday morning and went viral in no time.

Fans went ecstatic when Prabhas unveiled the video about the making of the futuristic sci-fi film Project K which is being helmed by the Mahanati- director Nag Ashwin.

As seen in the video the costume designer Archana Rao talks about designing the costumes of the Raiders who are described as the villains in the movie. The efforts made into making the black suit which is shown at the end of the video are also unveiled. The last part ends on a funny note where they are testing a white suit of one of the characters and Nag Ashwin is seen asking if the pant tore.

Simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. Project K marks 50 years of Vyjayanthi Movies established by Ashwini Dutt. The film's production is being done at a futuristic set erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and is said to be made at an estimated budget of ₹500 crores (US$63 million), Project K is slated to be one of the most expensive Indian films made.

The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez and also marks the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are also part of the cast of Project K.

Project K is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024.

Also Read: Tollywood Rock Star DSP, Adivi Sesh In The List of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards