MUMBAI: Pinkvilla’s second edition of its Style Icon awards was presented at the JW Marriott in Mumbai on Saturday. Two of our Tollywood celebrities -Music director Devi Sri Prasad and actor Adivi Sesh made it to the list of award winners.

While our Rockstar DSP was given the Stylish Music Personality award, Adivi Sesh was presented the Stylish Game Changer award.

Hyderabad Tennis star Sania Mirza was presented the Super Glam Sports Star of the Year. And Pooja Hegde was given the Stylish Game Changer - Female award.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was presented with the Super Stylish Youth Idol award.

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan was presented with the Most Elegant Personality award.

Celebrities from all walks of life were honoured for their contribution to the entertainment industry and for keeping the style quotient high. From Kartik Aryan to Ananya Pandey to Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, celebrities added the glam quotient at the awards night.

