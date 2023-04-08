Balagam movie which hit the screens and the OTT platform continues to make waves for its excellent storytelling depicting the art and culture of rural Telangana.

Recently, the movie has won a lot of International Awards at different film festivals. Recently Balagam movie director Venu Yeldandi won the best director award from “Around International Film Awards, Amsterdam”. The director was extremely happy about winning the award and shared the news on his Twitter account.

#Balagam score 9🥰 We are honoured to announce that won the best director award for #Balagam at the Around International Awards, Amsterdam. We thank the jury for the prestigious award and audiences across the world for their unwavering love and support♥️ pic.twitter.com/viDEypaxY0 — Venu Yeldandi #Balagam (@VenuYeldandi9) April 7, 2023

ARFF international film festival is an independent annual event with four major live screenings for all feature, documentary, short, commercial, music video, animations, student films, TV, series, and new media as IMDb award listing qualifier.

Venu Yeldandi who is a popular comedian in Telugu films and is known as ‘Tillu Venu’ for the first time donned the director’s hat and delivered the super hit film Balagam. Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram and other actors, the film has been receiving sensational responses and continues to do so in the OTT space also. Earlier the movie won two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) for March 2023.

