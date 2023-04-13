Inside Deepika Padukone's luxury Bhutan vacation

And speaking of Bollywood celebrities, actress Deepika Padukone and her family recently visited Bhutan, and based on the viral photographs on the internet of her having the time of her life, we bet she made the most of it.

Deepika and her family decided to stay in the opulent and sophisticated Amankora in Paro. This fabled Buddhist Kingdom has included Amankora for about 20 years. It is a sanctuary created to complement the incredibly gorgeous surroundings of this pristine, year-round resort, one of the happiest places in the world. It is committed to offering an unmatched experience in this location.

She was seen posing with a female trainer while wearing a black dress as she hiked to Tiger's Nest in Taktsang, Paro. It is a holy Vajrayana Himalayan Buddhist shrine situated on the Paro Valley Cliffside.

Praising the actress for being 'gracious' off-screen, a fan captioned an Instagram post, "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off the screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone."

On her visit to Neyphug Heritage, the actress stopped at a nearby cafe and posed for pictures with its customers and workers. "It has been a tremendous joy to serve you and your family." On their most recent Instagram post, the cafe's Instagram page wrote a message of thanks. "Such a down to earth soul."

Deepika Padukone's fan page also tweeted a snapshot of her standing with a couple in Bhutan. Deepika looks stylish in the photo, dressed in a brown coordinated ensemble with a grey topcoat and white trainers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.