6 stray dogs maul toddler in Nagpur

Nagpur, April 13 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a three-year-old toddler was attacked by a pack of at least six stray dogs on a road in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Anmol Nagar when the boy, identified as Duggu Dubey, had stepped out on the road near his home, said Senior Police Inspector Suhas Chaudhary of Wathod Police Station.

Suddenly, the stray canines pounced and attacked him from all sides, started pulling, gnawing and biting him as he fell down and screamed for help.

Duggu's mother heard the screams and rushed to his help, hit some stones to scare away the dogs, picked up her bleeding son and rushed home.

The boy suffered deep bite marks and gashes on his neck, back, arms and legs, said Chaudhary who visited the family on Thursday.

"They immediately rushed him to a hospital where he was administered the anti-rabies injection and other treatment. The child came home on Wednesday," Chaudhary told IANS.

He said that the boy is now stable, recovering, playing and cheerful after the nightmarish ordeal that has stunned the people of the city.

The incident came to public domain only after two days when CCTV footage surfaced on social media even as the family were busy with the child's treatment and now the concerned agencies are keeping a lookout for the stray dogs menace in the vicinity.

