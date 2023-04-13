AP Legislative Council: Newly Elected YSRCP MLCs Sworn In

AMARAVATI: All nine newly-elected YSRCP members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were sworn in on Wednesday.

The swearing –in ceremony was presided over by the Chairman of the upper house, Koyye Moshenu Raju which was held at the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in Velagapudi.

The list of MLCs who were inducted into the House were Marri Rajasekhar, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Pothula Sunita, PVV Suryanarayana Raju, Bommi Israel, and Jayamangala Venkataramana.

Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool teachers' constituency MLC M V Ramachandra Reddy and Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anantapur local bodies constituency MLC S Mangamma also took oath on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageshwara Rao, AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and YSRCP leaders.

