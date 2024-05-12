Why did Samantha turn down hefty paycheck?

Tollywood Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently discussed struggles and challenges in the film industry. Now, she is making headlines for turning down an irresistible offer from a renowned producer.

According to reports, a well known producer offered Kushi actress a ‘fancy pay’ and also a significant share in the film’s profits but the actress declined the offer.

It is reported that the producer was desperate to get her on board and went on to convince Samantha with a hefty package including a 25 percent share in the film’s profits amounting to over Rs 10 crore. However, he failed to make the actress change her mind to take up this enticing offer.

Samantha, who has seen the highs and lows in life, is determined to start her own production house. She is reportedly discussing setting up her own banner. She has done a few women-centric movies like OH Baby and Yashoda and is now gearing up to launch her banner with her upcoming action-drama film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’.

