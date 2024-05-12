Watch: Jr NTR's Wife Pranathi and Kids Return to Hyderabad

Lakshmi Pranathi, the wife of popular actor Jr NTR, was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on May 11th with their sons Abhay and Bhargav. She was dressed in a green kurta and appeared to be talking on the phone as paparazzi captured her.

While Pranathi and the kids returned to Hyderabad, Jr NTR remains in Mumbai, busy shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan. The highly anticipated action-thriller sequel is slated for release next year and also stars John Abraham and Kiara Advani.

The actor has an exciting lineup of movies in the pipeline. First up is 'Devara: Part 1', an action drama directed by Koratala Siva. Releasing on October 10, 2024, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and others.

Additionally, Jr NTR will be seen in a high-voltage action entertainer titled 'NTR 31', helmed by Prashanth Neel. Despite his packed schedule, Jr NTR finds strength and joy in his loving family. The actor, who shot to fame with the blockbuster 'RRR' alongside Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, often shares adorable pictures with his wife and sons on social media.