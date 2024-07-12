Watch now: Priyanka Chopra's video for brother and mother-in-law's birthday!

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable video on her social media wishing her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, a happy birthday. The video featured Nick Jonas and Mattie Marie.

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend Anant Ambani—Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. The paparazzi at the airport photographed the couple on July 11th, which was a visual delight. The couple is arriving for two celebrations apart from the grand wedding. They are celebrating Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Nick Jonas's mother, Denise Jonas's birthdays.

To make their birthdays more special, the actress posted a video with a series of cute pictures featuring her brother, her mother-in-law, Nick Jonas, and Maltie Marie. The images in her video show the affection between them and how much of a happy family they are.

She posted the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Celebrating these two today. Love you, @mamadjonas, love you, bro, @siddharthchopra89."

Watch video:

Siddharth Chopra birthday celebrations:

Siddharth Chopra's fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya, shared a picture of the entire family celebrating the birthday happily, posing with a smile. The image shows Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Mannara Chopra, and other family members.

Priyanka Chopra's future work:

Before coming to India to attend the grand Ambani wedding, Priyanka Chopra was busy shooting her movie The Bluff. Her husband recently joined her and seems to be happily spending time with his wife and daughter, Maltie Marie.

Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo are among the other actors featured in the film. It is a joint effort between AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios, led by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The cine industry is waiting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Reports say the shooting will start soon.