Watch: Muscle Weakness Can't Stop Sam From Heavy Lifting

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to inspire with her dedication to fitness. The actress recently shared a video from the gym where she lifted an impressive 42 kg weight during a bench press session. This feat is even more remarkable given her recent diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder that weakens muscles.

In the video posted on her Instagram stories, Samantha can be seen pushing through the heavy lifts with the help of her trainer, Junaid Shaikh. "Going up up up #42kgs Almost backkkkkk. The struggle is real," she captioned the clip.

Samantha's fitness journey has been particularly inspiring given her health battle. In 2022, Samantha revealed she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis. The disorder causes muscle weakness and fatigue. Despite this setback, she has maintained an intense workout regimen.

Samantha took a year-long break from acting to focus on her recovery. Her determination to stay fit while managing myositis is deeply admirable.

Professionally, Samantha is set to make a strong comeback with several exciting projects lined up. She is gearing up for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' the Indian adaptation of the American spy series 'Citadel,' directed by Raj & DK. Alongside Samantha will be Varun Dhawan, making his web series debut.'

In addition to her acting roles, Samantha is also venturing into production. On her birthday this year, she announced her new project titled 'Bangaram.' This film, which is her maiden venture as a producer, promises to showcase Samantha in a completely new light. The poster for 'Bangaram' features her holding a gun, hinting at a bold and dynamic character.

Reports suggest that Samantha is also in talks with director Atlee Kumar for his next big venture opposite superstar Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Recently, Samantha hit the headlines for securing the 13th spot in IMDb's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade list. She beat out stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia to achieve this spot.