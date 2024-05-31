Sharvari Wagh and Team 'Munjya' enthral paparazzi with viral hook step from 'Taras'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Sharvari Wagh, along with her cast mates Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, broke into the hook step popularised by the song 'Taras' while promoting their upcoming film 'Munjya' in Mumbai.

Dressed in a denim-inspired outfit, Sharvari joined her co-stars to perform the dance step that has taken social media by storm. The song, which was recently released by the makers of 'Munjya', features Sharvari in a bold avatar, and her dance moves have quickly gone viral.

During the promotional event, Sharvari also showed that she cares for the people who care for her by distributing water bottles to the paparazzi stationed outside the Maddock Films office. This gesture earned her the praise and goodwill of both fans and the media.

The horror comedy, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and presented by the makers of 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', revolves around 'Munjya', a character drawn from the folklore of the Konkan coast. It is being billed as the first Hindi film with a CGI main character. The Dinesh Vijan film is slated for a June 4 release.

