Vishwak Sen fires back at online criticism of sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'

A YouTuber recently slammed Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, calling it unworthy of being seen as a potential match to Hollywood-level visuals. This triggered Vishwak Sen, although he is unrelated to the movie.

He wrote something along these lines in Telugu: "Let's see your skills! How can you judge a movie before it's even out? Reckless comments like yours hurt an industry that employs thousands. It's worse than piracy!"

Well, it didn't stop there. The YouTuber came back and questioned the 'Gangs Of Godavari' actor for maintaining alleged double standards. When critics endorse what they think is a good movie, actors like Sen are gung-ho. But the same actors slam the critics when the views on offer are unfavourable.

Whatever it is, the 'Das Ka Dhamki' actor must be lauded for speaking on behalf of Prabhas' movie even though he has nothing to do with it. He feels strongly for the film industry because it provides livelihood opportunities to thousands in Hyderabad alone.