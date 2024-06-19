Neha Joshi's monsoon regimen for oily skin: 'Use aloe vera gel mixed with tea tree oil'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Neha Joshi has shared her monsoon skincare regimen, focusing on addressing issues like oiliness and frizziness using natural ingredients.

Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', shared: "On a free day, drenching in the rain is the best feeling during monsoons. But, this might affect your skin, so it's critical to take some extra care. The humid monsoon weather can exacerbate oiliness and frizz, making it essential for me to adopt a regimen that addresses these challenges while using natural ingredients."

"I apply homemade cleanser made of besan (gram flour) and turmeric mixed with milk. This natural combination gently exfoliates and cleanses my skin, keeping it free from excess oil and impurities. After cleansing, I tone my skin with rose water," said Neha, who is known for Marathi films 'Lalbaugchi Rani', 'Poshter Boyz', and 'Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar', among others.

Neha added: "Also, moisturising becomes crucial, even for oily skin like mine. I use aloe vera gel mixed with a few drops of tea tree oil. This lightweight moisturiser hydrates my skin and helps prevent acne breakouts, a common issue during the monsoon."

'Atal' airs on &TV.

Meanwhile, Neha played the role of Jenny in the crime thriller film 'Drishyam 2', directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

She has also been part of shows like 'Avaghachi Sansar', 'Ka Re Durava', 'Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar', and 'Doosri Maa'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.