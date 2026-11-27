Actor Vijay Sethupathi has revealed an interesting detail about the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He said that he was initially considered for the lead role played by Karthi in the film.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi was asked whether there was any film he missed and later wished he had acted in. Responding to the question, he named Kaithi as the one film he felt he could have been part of.

The actor revealed that discussions about the project had taken place, but the role was not finalised at that time. Later, Karthi personally called him and informed him that he would be playing the lead character, Delhi.

Vijay Sethupathi said he happily wished Karthi success and had no regrets about missing the opportunity. He also spoke warmly about director Lokesh Kanagaraj, describing him as someone who is like a younger brother to him. He added that he has great respect for Karthi.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he had a strong feeling the film would become a major success when he first heard its story. He also said that Kaithi was the only film he genuinely felt he could have done after missing the opportunity.

Released in 2019, Kaithi became a major hit and received appreciation for its gripping story and action sequences. The film featured Karthi as Delhi, an ex-convict who gets caught in a dangerous situation while trying to meet his daughter. It also became the first film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Vijay Sethupathi's latest revelation has now created interest among movie fans, who are imagining how the film might have been different if he had played Delhi instead of Karthi.