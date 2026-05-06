Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Unfollowed Him on Instagram? Buzz Grows After Election Win

Vijay Thalapathy, who is also the chief of TVK, is currently in the news after his strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Along with his political success, some attention has also shifted to his personal life.

Recently, people noticed that his son Jason Sanjay does not follow him on Instagram. It is not clear if he followed him earlier or never did. Jason follows only a few people on his account, while Vijay does not follow anyone on Instagram.

At the same time, reports about Vijay’s marriage have come up again. Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999. Their love story started when Sangeetha, who is a Sri Lankan Tamil living in the UK, met Vijay as a fan. Later, their families supported the relationship, and they got married. Even after marriage, they kept their personal life very private.

The couple has two children — Jason Sanjay and their daughter Divya Saasha. Both of them have mostly stayed away from the public eye. Jason is interested in filmmaking, while Divya is focusing on her studies.

In February 2026, there were reports that Sangeetha filed for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage. The case was reportedly filed in a family court in Chengalpattu. According to reports, she mentioned personal issues and emotional stress in her plea. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially spoken about this matter, and the case is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Vijay is actively working to form the government. Reports say that TVK has started talks with Congress and some smaller parties to get enough support. The final decision about the new government is expected soon.