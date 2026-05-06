Hyderabad Weather Today May 6, 2026: Hot and Dry Conditions Expected

Hyderabad is set to experience a warm and mostly dry day on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Weather forecasts suggest that temperatures will stay above normal, especially during the afternoon hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 36°C to 38°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 26°C and 27°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

The day started on a warm note, with early morning temperatures already between 26°C and 28°C. As the day moves forward, a steady rise in temperature is expected, leading to hot conditions by noon.

Hourly Temperature Forecast

8 AM: Around 28°C

10 AM: करीब 31°C

11 AM to 2 PM: Between 35°C and 37°C

7 PM: Around 31°C

Late Night: Close to 27°C to 28°C

The period from 12 PM to 4 PM will likely be the hottest, with strong sunlight and dry heat making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

Rainfall Chances

There is very little chance of rain in Hyderabad today. Weather predictions indicate almost 0% precipitation, although a few clouds may appear in the evening. Overall, the day is expected to remain dry, allowing outdoor plans and events to continue without disruption.

Wind and Humidity

Winds are expected to blow at a moderate speed of 10 to 11 kmph. While there may be occasional mild gusts, strong winds are not anticipated.

Humidity levels could range between 70% and 75% at times. However, due to the high temperatures, the weather will still feel mostly dry during the day.

Air Quality Status

The air quality in Hyderabad is currently in the satisfactory range, making it relatively safe for outdoor activities compared to cities facing severe pollution or heatwave conditions.

Hotspots in the City

Higher temperatures are expected in areas such as:

Central Hyderabad

Secunderabad

Uppal and eastern zones

Kukatpally

Gachibowli

LB Nagar

Busy urban areas with heavy traffic and concrete structures may feel even hotter during peak hours.

Safety Tips for Residents

Limit outdoor activities between 12 PM and 4 PM

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Wear light and breathable cotton clothes

Avoid unnecessary travel during peak heat hours

With no significant rain expected in the coming days, Hyderabad is likely to continue experiencing typical summer heat conditions.