West Bengal Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee Refuses to Step Down, Suvendu Adhikari Responds

In a major political shift, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have delivered a decisive mandate in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the party’s first-ever government in the state. The outcome has significantly altered the political landscape of West Bengal, which had long been dominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee Questions Election Outcome

A day after the results were declared, Mamata Banerjee addressed the media in Kolkata, strongly criticizing the Election Commission of India. She accused the poll body of unfair practices and claimed that the results did not reflect the true will of the people.

Banerjee firmly stated that she would not step down from her position, arguing that the defeat was not genuine. She alleged that the election outcome was influenced by a “conspiracy” and insisted that her party had not truly lost public support. She also made it clear that any further action should follow constitutional procedures.

BJP’s Landmark Win in West Bengal

The BJP has achieved a sweeping victory by winning 207 out of 294 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark. This win allows the party to form the government in West Bengal for the first time, ending over a decade of TMC rule.

The Trinamool Congress managed to secure 80 seats, a significant drop compared to its previous performance. The results indicate a major shift in voter preference across the state.

Setback in Bhabanipur

In another significant development, Mamata Banerjee lost her traditional Bhabanipur seat to Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader who later joined the BJP. Adhikari had been serving as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly, and his victory is being seen as a symbolic moment in the election.

Prime Minister Reacts

Reacting to the results, Narendra Modi said that the people of West Bengal have chosen a new path and expressed confidence that the state will now move toward development and stability.

Voter List Revision in Focus

The election was also notable for being conducted after a large-scale revision of voter rolls. Reports indicate that nearly 90 lakh names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, making it one of the most significant electoral updates in the state’s history.

What Lies Ahead

With the BJP preparing to take oath and form the government on May 9, West Bengal is set to enter a new political phase. Meanwhile, the TMC’s response and future strategy will be closely watched in the coming months.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today May 6, 2026: Hot and Dry Conditions Expected