Vijay and Trisha Friendship Timeline Amid Dating Rumours

Rumours about the relationship between actor Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan have recently drawn widespread attention. The speculation gained momentum after reports surfaced about Vijay’s separation from his wife Sangeetha. Although both actors have consistently maintained that they are close friends, their long association has continued to spark interest among fans and the film industry.

Their journey together began more than two decades ago when they first shared the screen in the 2004 Tamil film Ghilli. Directed by Dharani, the action drama became a huge success and played a major role in strengthening Vijay’s popularity as an action star. The film also marked the beginning of Vijay and Trisha’s successful on-screen pairing, which was widely appreciated by audiences.

The chemistry between the two actors quickly became a highlight of the film, and their pairing gained immense popularity. One of the songs from the movie, Appadi Podu, continues to remain a favourite among fans even today.

Following the success of Ghilli, Vijay and Trisha collaborated on several other films. They appeared together in Thirupaachi in 2005, Aathi in 2006, and Kuruvi in 2008. Their films together further strengthened their image as one of the most loved pairs in Tamil cinema.

However, after Kuruvi, the two actors did not work together for many years. According to various media reports, the strong chemistry between them led to rumours that extended beyond their professional partnership. It was suggested that family pressure may have contributed to their decision to avoid appearing together in films for a long period.

After nearly fifteen years, Vijay and Trisha reunited on screen in the 2023 film Leo. In the movie, they portrayed a married couple, which delighted fans who had been waiting to see them together again. The following year, Trisha made a special appearance in Vijay’s film The Greatest of All Time, featuring in the song Matta.

Their off-screen interactions have also occasionally drawn public attention. During the filming of Leo, photographs reportedly showed the two actors spending time together in Oslo, Norway. The images quickly spread on social media and triggered speculation among fans about their relationship.

Another incident that sparked curiosity took place in 2022 when Trisha shared photos from what she described as a solo trip to New York City. In one of the images, fans noticed two pairs of footwear, which led to speculation that she might not have been travelling alone.

More recently, reports about a trip to Goa also created buzz. It was widely believed that Vijay and Trisha had travelled there to attend the destination wedding of actress Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil.

Despite the ongoing rumours and speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed anything beyond their friendship. Their long association in films and public appearances continues to keep fans intrigued about their relationship.