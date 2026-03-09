Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Locked

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is all set for its digital premiere on March 13, streaming on Zee5 platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Written and directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles.

Blending humour and emotion with Kishore Tirumala’s trademark slice-of-life storytelling, the film revolves around a man whose seemingly routine professional trip soon spirals into an unexpected personal journey. What begins as an attempt to resolve a business setback gradually unfolds into a complex web of relationships, decisions, and consequences, narrated with warmth, charm, and sharp comedic timing.

The OTT release aims to bring the film to a wider audience across South India by making it available in multiple languages.

Speaking about the digital premiere, Ravi Teja said, “This film has a very unique emotional core wrapped in humour. Kishore Tirumala has narrated it in a way that remains both entertaining and relatable. I’m happy that audiences across the South will be able to watch it in their own language through OTT.”

Ashika Ranganath shared that her character carries emotional layers that many viewers will connect with. “The situations in the film are funny, chaotic, and real at the same time. I’m excited to see how audiences respond to it when it releases digitally,” she said.

Dimple Hayathi added that the film explores human relationships in an honest yet engaging manner. “Every character has a purpose and a memorable moment. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering those layers on OTT,” she noted.

With its relatable conflicts, lively performances, and Kishore Tirumala’s grounded narrative style, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi promises to offer an engaging watch for both families and younger audiences when it premieres on March 13 across four South Indian languages.