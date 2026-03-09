March 10 Bank Holiday or Not in India? Check Bank Working Status

Many people planning to visit a bank on March 10, 2026, may be wondering whether it is a bank holiday or a regular working day. According to the bank holiday calendar followed across India, March 10 is expected to be a normal working day for most banks since there are no major national festivals or special occasions scheduled on that date.

Public sector banks, private banks, and cooperative banks are likely to operate normally on March 10. Customers can visit their nearest bank branches for regular banking services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, account-related services, and other financial transactions.

In India, bank holidays are generally observed on national holidays, regional festivals, Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. If a particular festival or local event is not listed as a holiday for a state, banks usually remain open and continue their operations as usual.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

For March 10, there are no officially announced bank holidays in most states and union territories. This means banks are expected to function normally in many parts of the country, including:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Maharashtra

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Punjab

Madhya Pradesh

Customers in these states can visit bank branches without worrying about closures.

Digital Banking Services

Even if banks are closed on certain days, digital services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI payments continue to operate without interruption. Customers can complete many banking transactions online without visiting a physical branch.

Overall, March 10, 2026, is expected to be a regular banking day across India, and bank branches are likely to remain open for customers.