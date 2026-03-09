Lechindi Mahilalokam Trailer Launched

The trailer of Lechindi Mahilalokam was unveiled on Monday, March 9, 2026. Directed by the duo Arjun and Carthyk Sreerama Chandra, the film features Manchu Lakshmi, Sriram Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Hariteja, Hema, Supritha, and Shraddha Das in the lead roles.

The film is jointly produced by Hyma Rajasekhar, Shweta Mahi, and Nirosha Naveen under the banners of Brihaspati Entertainments, Apparently Cinema, and Story Factory. Sunstudio has partnered with UFO to release Lechindi Mahilalokam in theatres.

The story revolves around a newly married couple who develop differences over petty issues. Their neighbours further add fuel to the fire, worsening the situation. The developments that unfold are both thrilling and hilarious. This family entertainer is set to hit theatres on March 26.

Speaking at the event, the producers said, “The film industry is new to us and we were not aware of what is in store for newcomers. Despite that, we have made a very good film in our first attempt. If audiences watch our movie in theatres and bless us, we will bring many more such good stories.”

Director Arjun said, “The film came out as expected because of the dedication of every individual involved. All the women in the cast cooperated very well with us. The DoP also put in a lot of effort, which is why the output has come out so well. It is a complete fun film that everyone will like. Everyone should definitely watch it.”

Co-director Carthyk Sreerama Chandra said, “This film is a complete fun riot. All the artistes supported us immensely. The movie has come out quite well. After watching the trailer, I think everyone will be eager to watch the entire film. I believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy it in theatres. Do watch it on March 26.”

AP and Telangana UFO Vice President Laxman said, “I watched the movie and felt it has a good story that will strike a chord with audiences. That is why I came forward to release it. Everyone will like this film. I request audiences to watch it in theatres and enjoy it.”

Actress Hariteja said, “The vibe of the film is evident from the trailer. We had a lot of fun while making the movie. It starts with a small point but engages audiences very well as the story progresses. It will be highly entertaining. Everyone should definitely watch it on March 26.”

Actress Manchu Lakshmi said, “Even though we made a small film, it feels like a big achievement because we have created a wonderful movie. I was excited about the comedy in it. We made several changes to improve the flow. Watch the film as a film. People listen to serious subjects only when they are told in a humorous way. All women should watch this film. I hope the producers earn double the money they invested. I am very happy to be part of this project with such wonderful women. The blue drum shown in the promotions has nothing to do with our film. Lechindi Mahila Lokam is not a film that encourages murder. It is a film that makes everyone laugh. Please watch it on March 26.”

Singer and actor Srirama Chandra said he was happy to be part of the film. “Happy Women’s Day to all women. The story of this film is quite fresh. Actress Ananya and I are paired together in the movie and I think our pairing has worked out well. Women don’t need gold and silver — if you treat them like gold, that is enough. This is a story that everyone can relate to. Audiences will like the film. I will be seen a little differently in this movie, and I am confident it will be a super hit,” he said.